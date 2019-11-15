LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Gaming Control Board wants to ban Steve Wynn from the very industry that made him an icon. But Wynn is fighting back.
The board filed a complaint against Wynn last month.
Never before has a man of Steve Wynn’s stature been black listed from the gaming industry. Never before has anyone been black listed for sexual misconduct. Wynn has been lying low, but his lawyers filed a 25-page motion to dismiss to the gaming board's complaint.
“The specific question presented is: Has the Nevada Legislature expressly or implied authorized Nevada's gaming regulators to discipline a person who no longer has any involvement with a Nevada gaming licensee and, thus, no longer poses an alleged threat to the industry or the public at large? We submit the answer to that question is a resounding 'No,’” the motion to dismiss said.
Nevada Gaming Control Board investigators found "many instances of unwelcome sexual misconduct.” Dozens of women accused Wynn of using his power to harass them, even force employees into sexual relationships.
“We have not seen someone at his level in this kind of situation,” UNLV history professor Michael Green said.
Green said the gaming board has a different kind of power than the court of law.
“The agency also has a great deal of power over how the gaming industry is suppose to be treated and perceived,” he said.
It's partly why they want Wynn out. The board claims Wynn damaged the the gaming industry's reputation in Nevada.
Wynn argues he can't possibly pose a threat to the industry because he's no longer a part of it. He stepped down as CEO and chairman of Wynn Resorts in January 2018.
A month later, he sold all his stock in the company. Wynn said he doesn't plan to get back into gaming.
“Can you fine someone for what they are accused of doing or what they have done after they have left the industry? Or is it that, if they did it, or were accused of doing it while they were in the industry, it is still fair game? It's going to be very interesting to see how it unfolds,” Green said.
The gaming board has to file a response to Wynn's motion by Nov. 27.
