LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- .
According to a statement from Sisolak's office, about 46,000 Nevadans receive benefits through SNAP. The 16 governors who voiced their opposition to the rule change are representing approximately 149 million Americans.
"This rule would effectively eliminate Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility and impose a resource test on all SNAP applications," the statement from Sisolak's office said. "This would result in an approximate 11 percent reduction in those who qualify for SNAP in Nevada."
The rule also impacts the type of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), for which SNAP receipts can be eligible for, the statement said.
"This is an absolutely unconscionable act that would have dire impacts on the most vulnerable populations in our state, especially those with disabilities, the elderly and low-income children on free and reduced-price school meals," Sisolak said.
According to a statement from Sisolak's office, the rule would also result in an approximate decrease of $10 million per month for the state's economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.