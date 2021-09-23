LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Gaming Control Board has filed a complaint against Station Casinos, accusing them of accepting hundreds of sport wagers on events where people already knew the outcome.
The complaint was filed Sept. 13, 2021. Gaming operators said Station Casinos accepted approximately 348 improper wagers on events whose outcomes had already been determined between May 31, 2018 and May 19, 2021.
One of the latest incidents in the complaint happened on March 18, 2021. Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa reported a malfunction of its Stadium Live sports wagering system to the Board. The resort said a malfunction related to the server memory led to 167 sports wagering tickets on events whose outcomes had already been determined. Red Rock took action to refund and void these tickets.
In this case, The Gaming Control Board said Station Casinos was already well aware of prior computer errors related to Stadium Live, specifically regarding insufficient server memory.
As such, the Gaming Control Board said Station Casino has not maintained sufficient control and monitoring with their sport wagering applications.
The Board is now asking The Nevada Gaming Commission to consider disciplinary action, including possible license revocation.
