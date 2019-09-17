LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In honor of Nevada Public Lands Day, state parks will offer a "fee-free" day Sept. 28.
Park fees, including entrance, camping (Saturday night) and boating, will be waived at state parks throughout Nevada, according to a news release.
In addition, several state parks are holding special events to mark the day:
Valley of Fire State Park: Guided off-trail hike
Join experienced off-trail hikers for a rarely seen side of the park. This will be a moderate hike of about 3.8 miles, with 506 feet of elevation gain. This hike has a 25 person limit. To make a reservation email Rosa at rprasser@parks.nv.gov on September 21 at 10 a.m. Detailed information about this hike will be emailed to the participants once they register.
WHEN: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 28
WHERE: Meet at the Valley of Fire Visitor Center.
CONTACT: Rosa Prasser, 702-397-2088, rprasser@parks.nv.gov
Ice Age Fossils – Public Lands Day Volunteer Event
Help develop two new parks from the ground up. Join Nevada State Parks and the National Park Service for a fun workday that will include trail building, litter cleanup, invasive species removal and more! The event will be take place at Ice Age Fossils State Park and Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, which both protect public land rich in Pleistocene fossils. A new trail will be constructed as part of this event, which will guide visitors through the fossil beds and to several historic sites. Register here.
WHEN: 8-11 a.m. Sept. 28
WHERE: North Las Vegas. Park off Horse Drive, between Midnight Falls St. and Aliante Parkway.
CONTACT: Garrett Fehner, 702-486-5126, grfehner@parks.nv
MORE: Preregistration is required. Register here.
Walker River: Volunteer native shrub planting
Volunteer with Nevada State Parks, the Walker Basin Conservancy and the Sierra Club Toiyabe Chapter to plant native shrubs along the East Walker River, followed by an afternoon barbeque.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Sept. 28
WHERE: Meet at the Pitchfork Ranch Group Use Area
CONTACT: Raychael Valente, 775-463-1609, wrsra@parks.nv.gov
Washoe Lake: Night hike
Join park staff for a 1.5-mile round-trip night hike to the gazebo above the Deadman’s Creek Trail. Meet at the Maze parking lot for this night hike and a brief astronomy program. Participants should bring a flashlight, good hiking boots, water and insect repellent, and should dress in layers for the weather.
WHEN: 7:30-9 p.m. Sept. 28
WHERE: Meet at the Washoe Lake State Park Maze Parking Lot. Take Exit 44 from I-580 and drive north on Eastlake Boulevard approximately four miles. The park entrance is on the left. Turn left past the fee booth and it’s the first parking lot on the right.
CONTACT: Kim Zuch, 775-687-4319
Fort Churchill: Starry, Starry Night
Experience the night sky over Fort Churchill State Historic Park. Take a tour of the celestial neighborhood while talking about the night sky as a remarkable natural resource. Participants are encouraged to bring a red light.
WHEN: 7-8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Meet at the Fort Churchill Museum. Fort Churchill is located 8 miles south of the Highway 95A/Highway 50 intersection on Highway 95A at 10000 Highway 95A, Silver Springs, NV 89429.
CONTACT: Kristin Sanderson, 775-577-2345, ftcsp@parks.nv.gov
Cathedral Gorge: Las Vegas Astronomical Society Star Party
Experience the darkest night skies in Nevada and learn about the stars from astronomers while looking through some of the most powerful portable scopes available.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 and 28
WHERE: Cathedral Gorge State Park
- 3 hours north of Las Vegas: I-15 N to US 93 N to Cathedral Gorge Road.
- 1 1/2 hours west of Cedar City, Utah: UT-56 W to US 93 N to Cathedral Gorge Road.
- 1 1/2 hours northwest of St. George, Utah: UT-18 N to UT-56 W to US 93 N to Cathedral Gorge Road.
CONTACT: Dawn Andone, 775-728-4460, cathedralgorge_vc@lcturbonet.com
