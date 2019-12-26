LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new state law will soon prohibit the use of vapes and e-cigarettes in most public places and indoor places of employment.
The Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act, which will take effect in Jan. 1, 2020, will no longer allow any vaping products or e-cigarette usage anyplace where smoking is not allowed.
The original act was passed into law in 2006, but Nevada lawmakers made substantial changes during the 80th Legislative Session to include vapor products and e-cigarettes into the act.
According to the Southern Nevada Health District, this would include restaurants, bars where minors are not prohibited, child care facilities, theaters, arcades, malls and many other places. Vapes and e-cigarettes will still be allowed on casino floors, stand-alone bars, taverns and saloons where minors are not allowed inside; retail tobacco stores, strip clubs and brothels.
E-cigarettes and vape products will also be allowed on trade floors or tobacco-related conventions.
SNHD said it worked with the Nevada Tobacco Prevention Coalition, and its member agencies, to share more information about the Nevada Indoor Clean Air Act.
"Modernizing the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act was a public health win for our community," said Dr. Michael Johnson, director of the Community Health Division of SNHD. "Our state law hadn’t kept up with the harmful products that were available to the public. Now people can breathe easier knowing they have the same protections from the harmful effects of secondhand aerosol as they do from secondhand smoke."
QUIT, DON'T SWITCH
The American Lung Association said it was encouraging the approximately 360,000 tobacco users in Nevada to quit smoking, rather than switching to vapor products and e-cigarettes as a way to quit.
About 53 percent of Nevada smokers reportedly tried to quit last year, but were unsuccessful.
ALA emphasized that the Food and Drug Association has not found any e-cigarette products to be safe and effective in helping smokers quit, even as certain ads claim smokers can quit if they switch to vaping.
However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said new medical evidence suggested the sale of illicit vaping cartridges containing THC, as well as vitamin E acetate, were linked to lung diseases caused by vaping.
Vitamin E acetate is a thickening agent that has been added to illicit THC vaping liquids, according to CDC officials.
"One of the biggest problems with e-cigarettes is that many times people become dual users, meaning they smoke cigarettes when they can and use vaping devices at other times," said Shannon Proctor, executive director for ALA in Nevada. "Using e-cigarettes is not safe: a new study released in December found adults who currently or ever used e-cigarettes are 30 percent more likely to develop chronic lung disease, including asthma, bronchitis and emphysema."
According to ALA, misinformation about e-cigarettes and their use are rampant, especially among minors who use vaporizing products. The U.S. Surgeon General has declared the situation an "epidemic."
In an effort to educate tobacco users about vapors and e-cigarettes, ALA released more information about e-cigarettes and vapor products:
- E-cigarettes are tobacco products. No tobacco product is safe, and e-cigarettes are included. Recent hospitalizations and deaths related to vaping underscore the fact that vaping can be, and is, harmful.
- Switching to e-cigarettes does not mean quitting. Quitting means ending a nicotine addiction, which can be very difficult.
- Research shows that e-cigarettes can contain dangerous metals and toxic chemicals that have been linked to cancer and irreversible lung disease.
Anyone who wishes to quit smoking tobacco, the ALA has a Lung HelpLine: 1-800-LUNGUSA, or you can call a local quitline at 1-800-QUITNOW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.