LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Construction and Cone Zones!
That is the norm around The Las Vegas Valley and at times, I get inquiries about the status of a project, so here's a breakdown a big project that will add connectivity in the south valley: the Starr Avenue Interchange.
It's a new interchange that will be added along Interstate-15 between Cactus Avenue and St. Rose Parkway. The Nevada Department of Transportation is working with Clark County and The City of Henderson to ease congestion and add a much needed new route for drivers in the fast growing south valley.
Henderson did its part last year by extending Starr Avenue between Bermuda Road and St. Rose Parkway. Clark County widened Starr Avenue in various sections between Bermuda and Las Vegas Boulevard.
NDOT said it would do the rest by creating a new Starr Avenue Interchange with I-15, and also extending Starr Avenue between I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard by linking the new arterial with the rest of Starr Avenue.
Once completed in September, drivers in the south valley will have another option to access neighborhoods near Liberty High School to the east and Southern Highlands to the west. The project will also provide traffic relief to Cactus Avenue and St. Rose Parkway.
Project factoids:
- A new interchange at Starr Avenue with on- and off-ramps
- Starr Avenue connections with Las Vegas Boulevard (east side) and Dean Martin Drive (west side)
- Construction of I-15 over Starr Avenue
- Sidewalks, crosswalks, bicycle lanes, lighting, and signals
- Landscaping/aesthetics and drainage improvements
The project started in February 2018 and is scheduled to finish sometime in September 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.