LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Coffee lovers in Las Vegas now have another way to get their morning cup.
Starbucks Delivers is now available in Las Vegas via the Uber Eats app, according to a news release. For a limited time, customers can receive 25 percent off first-time orders through the Uber Eats app with the promo code HELLOCOFFEE.
Most Starbucks menu items are available for delivery, and customers will have the ability to customize their beverage orders, the release said. Standard delivery fees apply; for orders of $10 and under, an additional $2 fee will be applied.
Starbucks Delivers is now available in 49 markets across 29 states. For more information, visit the Starbucks Delivers homepage.
