LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The annual "Star Trek" Convention beamed into the Rio Wednesday, bringing humans, borgs and vulcans alike together for one stellar space party.
More than 15,000 people are expected to attend the gathering worldwide.
The convention at the Rio runs through Sunday. Guests at the Las Vegas convention include many fan favorites, including William Shatner, Kate Mulgrew, Nichelle Nichols, LeVar Burton, Brent Spiner, Michael Dorn and many others.
'Star Trek: The Original Series' debuted in 1966 and did not shy away from controversial topics, featuring episodes including TV's first interracial kiss.
"When the first interracial kiss happened on 'Star Trek,' they were banned form the South," said Dan Deevy, founder of Gaaays in Spaaace. "They had their show pulled from many networks in the South because they just wouldn't show it."
The most recent Star Trek, 'Discovery,' features the franchise's first openly gay character.
Deevy said the message of "Star Trek" is that humanity is going to evolve, stop fighting over petty differences and come together to eliminate war, poverty and racism. He said it's about celebrating differences instead of turning them into something negative.
"I would challenge people to find another show with that same message," Deevy said. "Especially not one that's endured more than 50 years and has had so many variations of TV show and so many movies that have done so well at the box office.
"It does something most things don't, which is inspire. It inspires us to be better than we are today, and it kind of forces society to move forward."
