LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District police said they arrested a staff member of Del Sol High School on Thursday for open and gross lewdness.
The arrest stemmed from an investigation that was initiated by school police at Del Sol on Nov. 20, CCSDPD public information officer Sgt. Bryan Zink said.
Matthew Bidart, 27, was placed on indefinite suspension in November 2019, per the negotiating terms with his bargaining unit, CCSDPD said in a release.
Bidart had been working with the school district since April 2017.
According to school police, the incident did not appear to involve contact with students. Bidart was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
He's facing additional charges of operating a vehicle with expired plates, driving with a suspended license and operating an unregistered vehicle, according to jail records.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
