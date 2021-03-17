LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are underway on Fremont Street. One popular spot will be the brand new Project BBQ restaurant attached to Circa.
Rex Bernales is the head chef at Project BBQ, this year he’s offering up a green while roasted pig along with other green dishes to fit with the party traditions of the day.
“We are doing tacos with green tortillas, mac and cheese with toasted green panko, corned beef sandwiches and more. Have fun be safe and have a green taco in one hand and green beer in the other," said Bernales.
Other restaurants in DTLV with special menus include:
- Park on Fremont “Shamrock Garden” party
- Commonwealth “Paddy Time” party
- The Laundry Room “End of the Rainbow” cocktail celebration
- Lucky Day “Get Lucky” celebration
- Discopussy “Snapback” party
