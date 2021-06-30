UPDATE (June 30) -- Zion National Park announced Wednesday morning that SR-9 would reopen after a mudslide Tuesday.
Zion park officials said operations would be modified due to ongoing clean-up efforts. Also opening are the south and east entrances, the Zion Canyon Visitor Center, park store and shuttle operations.
Park officials warned that visitors could still experience traffic delays and debris on the roads.
The National Weather Service said the flash flood rating for Zion on Wednesday was probable. The park warned visitors to be prepared and assess weather conditions before visiting.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Zion National Park announced Tuesday afternoon that State Route-9 through Zion is currently closed.
According to the park, the route will be closed until further notice due to a mudslide.
Tuesday 6/29 at 3:46pm - SR-9 through Zion is currently closed until further notice due to a mudslide. Road crews are working now.— Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) June 29, 2021
According to a release from the park, Zion National Park received a little over an inch of rain in an hour.
"Due to the flash flooding and an active technical Search and Rescue operation SR-9 in the park is closed to inbound traffic. Currently traffic in the park is being diverted outbound at both the South and East Entrances. Park staff are actively working to remove debris from the roads. Please avoid this area," they said.
East and west routes are available via Highway 59 from Hurricane, Utah to Fredonia, Arizona and Highway 14 from Cedar City, Utah to Long Valley Junction and Highway 89.
The Park shuttles are currently operating to move visitors from up canyon back down to the Zion Canyon Visitor Center.
The Town Shuttles will continue to run past the usually 6 p.m. MT to help alleviate traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.