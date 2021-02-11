LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Black History Month celebrations will look different this year at the Springs Preserve after hosting celebrations in-person for the past 12 years.
Festivities have moved online with a virtual experience dedicated to entertaining, celebrating and educating the community about African American contributions across the area.
When settlers first arrived to the area they started off in what is now the Springs Preserve due to water availability. It’s also the location where John Howell, the first African American land owner purchased his first lot.
The virtual events kick off on February 11th at www.springspreserve.org.
Virtual events include:
- Singing performances
- Dancing performances
- Cooking demos
- Spoken word
- Arts & crafts
- Black History lessons
