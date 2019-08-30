LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District police said Spring Valley High School was placed under a soft lockdown on Friday morning.
According to CCSDPD Sgt. Bryan Zink, a fight broke out between a couple students and officers were called to the campus.
He said the incident was "nothing serious."
The lockdown was expected to be lifted shortly.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
