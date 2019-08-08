LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is rolling out a pilot program at one of its high schools that allows students to take RTC buses instead of more traditional school buses.
Right now, the program is only available at Spring Valley High School. But if it’s successful, a CCSD transportation official said it could see more widespread implementation.
Principal Tam Larnerd said one of the big selling points is that students get a free bus pass to use anywhere in the city.
“They can go jump on the bus and go anywhere re they want to go,” one parent said.
Larnerd, a parent himself, added RTC transit is also one of the safest ways for kids to get to school.
“As a parent I feel like my child would be even more safe on an RTC bus with cameras monitored continuously,” Larnerd said. “And RTC has guaranteed us that they will have bus monitors that they can track with in the area in case there’s any other concerns about safety.”
CCSD continues to have problems staffing enough bus drivers and the short-lived decision to cut all dean positions earlier this summer highlights the district’s ever-looming budget issues.
Larnerd said if the RTC pilot project is a success, it could help tackle both.
“Potentially for every 50 students that opt in, the districts going to save somewhere between 6 and 10 thousand dollars,” Larnerd said. “But if we could actually cancel an entire route, where it’s not needed anymore, it’s $60,000 dollars for the Clark County School District.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.