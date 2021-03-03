LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Spring Break is coming up, and Clark County will be offering day camps for kids throughout the week.
The camps will take place beginning March 29th through April 5th from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Eight recreation center will be open for children ages six to 12.
WHERE TO GO
Desert Breeze Recreation Center
- 8275 Spring Mountain Rd
- 702-455-8334
Helen Meyer Community Center
- 4525 New Forest Dr. 89147
- 702-455-7723
Hollywood Recreation Center
- 1650 S. Hollywood 89142
- 702-455-0566
Mountain Crest Community Center
- 4701 N. Durango Dr.
- 702-455-1905
Paradise Recreation Center
- 4775 S McLeod 89121
- 702-455-7513
Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center
- 1625 West Carey 89106
- 702-455-1220
Whitney Recreation Center
- 5712 E. Missouri Ave. 89122
- 702-455-7576
Walnut Recreation Center
- 3075 North Walnut Rd. 89115
- 702-455-8402
HOW TO REGISTER
It's $20 per day.
Parents can register online at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parksregistration after March 4, or onsite at the individual recreation centers offering day camps after March 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.