LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new sports betting and entertainment venue at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is hiring.
Money, Baby! is hiring for 150 part-time and full-time positions for its summer 2021 opening. Money, Baby! is described as a venue that will combine a restaurant, nightlife and sports viewing and betting.
Positions include:
- Management
- Prep cook
- Dishwasher
- Line cook
- Receiver
- Security hosts
- Restaurant host
- VIP host
- VIP marketing host
- Model barback
- Model bartender
- Food runner
- Model server
- Model service assistant
Candidates should submit resumes at MoneyBabyLV.com. Auditions will be held May 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Theater at Virgin Hotels.
