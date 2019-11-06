LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Valley is seeing a spike in parvovirus cases this year and a new strain of the virus is making it difficult to cure.
"A lot of it has to do with backyard breeding, not getting your pets vaccinated properly through the proper channels of veterinarians," Vegas Pet Rescue Project volunteer Tina Hayes said. "They do sell parvo vaccination on the black market."
This year there have been more than 20 cases of the virus, compared to none last year.
Vegas Pet Rescue Project said there's been an increase in backyard breeding.
This past summer, the local pet rescue saved 20 of the 38 dogs stuck in a hoarding situation.
Several of the puppies did not survive the virus.
"Those are ones where we did everything we possibly could to save them. Those ones were day in day out where you had hope and the hope was taken from you," volunteer Lindsey Pinapfel said.
Symptoms of the diseases include:
• Bloody diarrhea (often severe)
• Fever
• Lethargy (lack of energy)
• Loss of appetite
• Malaise (discomfort associated with illness)
• Rapid weight loss
• Vomiting
The disease is costly as well, ranging from $1,000-$5,000.
Elroy was one of the many pups rescued from the hoarding house. He barely survived because of a lack of vaccination.
"He went into foster and then had to go back out because his parvo was actually not cured. He ended up needing feeding tube, he spent about 2 weeks in the ER to get over his parvo," Pinapfel said.
Vegas Pet Rescue Project asks all dog owners to refrain from taking unvaccinated dogs to dog parks, parvovirus is very difficult to clean. It could live in an area for up to 2 years.
"I think the greatest takeaway from all of this is please vaccinate your puppies. All of those whom can be vaccinated please vaccinate," volunteer Winsome Camero said.
Taking dogs to private dog parks like, The Hydrant Club, is an option as well since all dogs who enter the private park must be screened.
For more on parvovirus or helping puppies infected, visit Vegas Pet Rescue Project.
