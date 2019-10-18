LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ramp closures in the Spaghetti Bowl will be in place early next week.
The Nevada Department of Transportation will close two ramps in downtown Las Vegas.
The Interstate 15 northbound ramp to U.S. 95 southbound will be closed from 10 p.m. Oct. 21 to 5 a.m. Oct. 22.
The I-15 southbound ramp to U.S. 95 northbound will be closed from 10 p.m. Oct. 22 to 5 a.m. Oct. 23.
The closures are needed for moving barrier rail as part of Project Neon’s remaining punch-list work, according to an NDOT news release. Project Neon was finished earlier this summer; a punch-list is a document prepared near the end of a construction project listing work not conforming to contract specifications that must be completed before final payment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.