LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Spaghetti Bowl flyover in downtown Las Vegas will be closed overnight Saturday.
The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the I-15 North high-occupancy vehicle flyover lanes to northbound U.S. 95 from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday, NDOT announced in a news release. The Neon Gateway onramp to the northbound I-15 HOV lanes will also be closed during the same time frame.
The closures are needed to replace a crash impact attenuator damaged in a recent vehicle crash, NDOT said.
