LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multiple Clark County residents reported natural gas bill hikes over the past year.
Southwest Gas said customers may see an increase on the cost of gas, but several factors are at play when it comes to natural gas prices.
According to Stephen Miller with Southwest Gas, the recent increase in natural gas prices was due to an increase in the cost of gas from the supplier. Miller said Southwest Gas doesn't profit from the increase.
"Our customers pay what we pay," Miller said in an email.
Miller said customers may also see an increase in their gas bill due to colder weather and gas furnaces working overtime. Miller said both factors could contribute to an increase on a gas bill.
Miller said Southwest Gas offers energy efficiency rebate programs, equal payment plans and bill assistance to those who qualify. For more information, visit Southwest Gas online.
