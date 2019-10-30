LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Water Authority released its water schedule for winter as valley temperatures continue to cool.
The mandatory watering schedule will be in effect from Nov. 1 to Feb. 29, SNWA announced. The schedule limits turf and drip irrigation to one day per week on assigned days.
SNWA said residents who water on days other than their assigned day, or allow water to spray or flow off their property, would be considered water waste and may result in a fine.
The agency shared tips on how to prevent water waste for valley residents and businesses, such as spacing the watering times to one-hour intervals, preferably during the mid-morning hours, when temperatures are above freezing.
This "cycle and soak" method helps the soil absorb more water to prevent water runoff, SNWA said.
Officials also reminded Southern Nevada residents to change their watering clock's time for Daylight Saving time, which starts at 2 a.m. on Nov. 3.
