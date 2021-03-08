LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Housing prices in Southern Nevada are once again at an all-time high.
Las Vegas Realtors reported the median price of existing single-family homes across Southern Nevada was $355,000 for the month of February 2021. That's an increase of 12.3% from Feb. 2020 and breaks the all-time record set in November and tied in December and January.
“As we’ve been saying for months, our housing market continues to perform better than most people expected when this pandemic started,” 2021 LVR President Aldo Martinez said. “Still, we’re looking forward to getting through this, to stabilizing the economy and increasing consumer confidence so people feel more comfortable buying and selling homes and moving when the need arises.”
The group said demand is still out-weighing supply, but LVR said right now remains the best time to be a home-seller.
The median price for local condos and townhomes was $197,500 for February. LVR reports 3,489 houses, condos and townhomes were sold in Southern Nevada in February.
