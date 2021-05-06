LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Home prices in Southern Nevada continue to set records.
Las Vegas Realtors released its monthly report Thursday. LVR said the median price of existing single-family homes in Southern Nevada was $375,000 in April. It breaks the all-time record set in March.
Prices for local condos and townhomes also increased to a median price of $202,450 in April.
“These April statistics benefit from a comparison to the same month last year, when our housing market was hit hard by the beginning of this pandemic,” 2021 LVR President Aldo Martinez said in a news release. “It’s still striking to see how home prices here and nationwide continue to rise to record levels."
Prices rose, but Martinez said there is still a shortage of available homes in the Las Vegas area. A six-month supply is generally considered a balanced market, LVR said, but the current number equates closer to well under a one-month supply.
"April did signify the first month this year when single-family home sales did not exceed the previous month," Martinez said. "We closed the month with 3,528 units sold compared to the annual high set in March of 3,726.”
Martinez said the "abnormal price growth" was due to the low supply. There's also a high demand for homes with low mortgage interest rates.
Martinez said that many people are losing out on homes unless they are willing to pay cash, but said buyers should remain persistent.
"Our numbers show that over 20% of accepted offers get cold feet and those homes are then awarded to the second, third and even fourth buyer in line,” Martinez said.
Short sales and foreclosures stayed at historically low levels despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
