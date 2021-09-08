LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Home prices around Southern Nevada remain at an all-time high, according to a new Las Vegas Realtors report.
LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada in August was $405,000, which matches the all-time record set in July. The median price of local condos and townhomes sold in August was $229,000, which is an all-time high.
Las Vegas Realtors president Aldo Martinez said in a release that the leveling off of prices is normal for this time of year, before an expected holiday slowdown.
“Prices have been rising much faster than incomes," Martinez said. "That’s not sustainable over the long term. Even with mortgage interest rates near all-time lows, it’s still presenting challenges for some buyers and working-class families to afford a home. This is prompting some buyers to consider alternatives to the single-family detached residential home and start looking at more affordable options like condominiums, townhomes, and even renting.”
Martinez said the local housing market has been in line with national trends, with a shortage of homes available for sale, strong demand and historically low interest rates. Homeowners are staying in their homes longer and are slower to move than in previous years, and builders are not constructing enough new homes to meet demand. Martinez urged homebuyers to remain patient, as more homes are becoming available in recent months.
LVR said homes have been selling faster this year than in previous years. In August, 96.4% of all existing local homes were sold within 60 days. In comparison, one year ago, 77.2% of all existing local homes sold within 60 days.
