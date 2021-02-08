LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevada home prices are holding strong to start 2021 with home supply still shrinking, according to a report released Monday by Las Vegas Realtors.
The median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada in January held steady at $345,000, tying the all-time record set in November and tied in December 2020. It's also up 13.1% from the median price of $305,000 in January 2020, LVR reported.
Local condos and townhomes saw similar gains from a year ago, LVR said. The median price for condos and townhomes was $193,000 in January, up 10.3% from $175,000 in January 2020.
“The local housing market continues to perform better during this pandemic than most of us expected,” 2021 LVR President Aldo Martinez said. “This month’s statistics are especially encouraging when you consider that January is usually one of the slowest months for both home sales and prices.”
Martinez also said the supply for homes for sale remains below the six-month supply considered to be a balanced market. Martinez estimated Southern Nevada's sales pace in January equated to less than a one-month supply of homes.
“There has been a lot of news lately about the local and national housing supply being at or near an all-time low,” Martinez said. “But this also presents a great opportunity for sellers, who’ve never seen a better time to sell their home for top dollar.”
Southern Nevada's housing market has largely reflected national trends through the COVID-19 pandemic, with a shortage of homes in the market, low mortgage interest rates and record home prices.
