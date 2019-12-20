LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported a sixth case of lung injury associated with e-cigarettes and vaping on Friday.
Of the cases reported so far in 2019 by the Health District, one of the victims was under the age of 18, three were between the ages of 18 and 24, and two were between the ages of 25 and 49.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified vitamin E acetate as a chemical of concern among people with lung injuries associated with vaping, SNHD said.
Five other cases were reported by the Health District earlier in 2019.
According to SNHD, all of the individuals reported purchasing or acquiring their products from different sources, including friends, retail outlets, and through online purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.