LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported three more Clark County residents tested positive for West Nile virus on Thursday.
One of the patients, a man over the age of 15, contracted a non-neuroinvasive form of the virus, SNHD said. A woman under the age of 50 caught the neuroinvasive form of West Nile virus.
The third patient is a man over the age of 50 who was asymptomatic, or not showing any symptoms, and has been classified by the Health District as a presumptively viremic donor (PVD).
A person who is considered PVD means that person donated blood through a donation agency.
Because about 80 percent of people who contract West Nile virus do not show symptoms, all potential blood donors are screened to reduce the risk of spreading the virus through blood transfusions, the Health District said.
"The Health District’s Mosquito Surveillance Program continues to identify West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis virus-positive mosquitoes throughout southern Nevada," SNHD said in a statement. "West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes have been found in 25 unique zip codes and mosquitoes testing positive for the St. Louis encephalitis virus have been found in ten unique zip codes so far this season."
The zip codes where West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes were:
- 89005
- 89014
- 89030
- 89032
- 89101
- 89102
- 89106
- 89107
- 89110
- 89117
- 89118
- 89123
- 89129
- 89131
- 89139
- 89149
- 89166
- 89178
- 89002
- 89021
- 89035
- 89040
- 89128
- 89135
- 89143
"Our mosquito surveillance activities are showing us that there is an outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases occurring right now in our community," said Dr. Joe Iser, chief health officer for SNHD. "The most effective way to keep from getting infected with West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses is to prevent mosquito bites."
The first case of the illness was reported on April 26 by SNHD. The patient was a woman in her 50s who caught a more "serious neuroinvasive form of the illness," but had since recovered. It was not clear how the woman contracted the virus.
A second case was reported on July 8 by the Health District, bringing the total cases of West Nile virus for 2019 so far in Clark County to five.
SNHD said there were no reported human cases of West Nile virus in Clark County in 2018.
The Health District urged the public to use insect repellent, wear light-colored clothing, long-sleeved shirts and pants and take necessary step to control mosquitoes in and around homes.
"Eliminate areas of standing water, including non-circulating ponds, 'green' swimming pools, and accumulated sprinkler runoff, which support mosquito breeding," SNHD said.
For more information, click here.
