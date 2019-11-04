LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thirty-seven people have been hospitalized with the flu in Clark County so far this flu season.
The Southern Nevada Health District reports zero flu-related fatalities. Influenza activity has increased slightly but remains low overall in the United States.
As of Oct. 26 in Clark County, for the season, as of 10/26/2019, the proportion of emergency room and urgent care clinic visits for influenza-like illness was 4.5 percent for Oct. 20 through 26, which was higher than the previous week's 3.4 percent, the health district reported. About 65.7 percent of area ER and urgent care visits for flulike illness were made by children younger than 18. Influenza B was the dominant type circulating.
The Southern Nevada Health District encourages everyone 6 months and older to get the flu vaccine.
