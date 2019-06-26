LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District announced it would be doing free HIV testing on Thursday in honor of National HIV Testing Day.
SNHD said testing would be available from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 27 at 280 South Decatur Boulevard. The Health District added that additional testing would be available at its "community partner locations."
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there are one million people living with HIV in the United States, and one in seven are unaware of their infection," a release from SNHD said. "The CDC recommends testing for everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 at least once as part of routine health care and annual testing for people at high risk of infection."
Other locations in the Las Vegas Valley conducting HIV tests include:
- AFAN - 1830 East Sahara Avenue, Ste 210; 702-382-2326
- AIDS Healthcare Foundation - 3201 South Maryland Parkway, Ste 218; 702-862-8075
- Community Counseling Center - 714 East Sahara Avenue; 702-369-8700
- The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada - 401 South Maryland Parkway; 702-733-9800
- Trac-B Exchange - 6114 West Charleston Boulevard; 702-840-6693
