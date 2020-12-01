LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District launched an at-home HIV/STD testing kit Tuesday in hopes to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
SNHD made the announcement on the 32nd World AIDS Day. The program, Collect2Protect, allows users to order an at-home HIV test kit for free. The kit allows users to get their results at home.
Test kits for chlamydia and gonorrhea are also available for a fee, SNHD said.
SNHD said there are approximately 10,100 people living in Clark County with HIV, with 448 of them newly diagnosed since 2019. SNHD urges people to get tested and learn their HIV status as early as possible for treatment.
More information about the Collect2Protect project can be found online.
