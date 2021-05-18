LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa announced that it is hosting a job fair as it looks to fill different positions.
According to a release, the job fair will take place on Thursday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the resort's Grand Ballroom B. The resort said both full and part-time positions and select same-day offers will be available in different departments. All job offers are contingent on drug test and background check and applicants are asked to bring proper documentation.
South Point said prizes will be raffled throughout the day during the hiring event.
Applicants can find more information and job listings and descriptions on the South Point's website.
