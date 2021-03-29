LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some customers were without power Monday morning in the north valley.
NV Energy reported a cluster of power outages in the Aliante area, near Aliante Parkway near the 215 beltway.
The outages ranged from less than 5 customers impacted to more than 600. The outages were reported just after 5:15 a.m. All outages were resolved by 7 a.m.
