LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Snow flurries fluttered to the ground in parts of the valley, an unexpected surprise for many the day after Thanksgiving.
"I love it. I'm from New York so I don't mind a little cold,” Linda Pool said. “It reminds me of back home."
Red Rock Canyon saw in an influx of visitors. The Bureau of Land Management closed the canyon’s scenic loop after too many visitors showed up.
"We tried to get into the park but it was an hour wait,” Nedra Manson said. “So we went up a different road and took a different trail. And it was amazing. Tons of snow. Lots of families, everybody out having fun the day after Thanksgiving."
