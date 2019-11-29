Winter weather was seen in parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Friday.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Snow flurries fluttered to the ground in parts of the valley, an unexpected surprise for many the day after Thanksgiving.

"I love it. I'm from New York so I don't mind a little cold,” Linda Pool said. “It reminds me of back home."

Red Rock Canyon saw in an influx of visitors. The Bureau of Land Management closed the canyon’s scenic loop after too many visitors showed up.

"We tried to get into the park but it was an hour wait,” Nedra Manson said. “So we went up a different road and took a different trail. And it was amazing. Tons of snow. Lots of families, everybody out having fun the day after Thanksgiving."

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.