LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Headed to Las Vegas from California (or vice-versa)?
The National Weather Service's office in Las Vegas suggested to avoid any travel on major roadways between California and Nevada for Thursday.
Snow and icy conditions on roads have caused multiple road closures and delays, some lasting for several hours.
Significant snowfall was reported by NWS for elevations as low as 3,000 to 4,000 feet between Southern Nevada and California, making travelling on roadways dangerous.
Significant snow for elevations as low as 3,000-4,000 feet between southern Nevada and SoCal will make it difficult to find a snow-free route until Friday morning . Check CA road conditions here: https://t.co/brbLLosxfi https://t.co/ADZDNeLAHH— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 26, 2019
Many roadways were closed or were completely shutdown altogether.
I-15 AND STATE ROUTE CLOSURES
CalTrans District 8 said northbound Interstate-15 at Cajon Pass was closed due to snowy weather. It was not immediately known how long lanes would be closed for.
A portion of I-15 at the Cajon Pass was closed in both directions due to snow around 6 a.m., but southbound lanes reopened just before 10:30 a.m., California Department of Transportation and California Highway Patrol said.
Traffic was still being diverted to California State Route 138, back to southbound I-15 downhill as of 1:30 p.m., CalTrans said.
SB 15 is open in the Cajon Pass without escorts. NB 15 is still closed. NB 15 traffic is being diverted at SR 138 back to SB 15 downhill. NO ACCESS to the High Desert on I-15 or SR 138. Avoid travel until later today.— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 26, 2019
The Nevada Department of Transportation reported that State Route 160 was closed in both directions between Red Rock Canyon Road and Pahrump in Mountain Springs due to the snowy weather.
State Route 164 (Nipton Road) was also reportedly closed from Searchlight, Nevada to Baker, California along the stateline, according to NDOT.
Both roads were eventually cleared by about 1 p.m.
*CLEARED* Road Closed - SR-164/Nipton Road westbound at Nevada/California stateline in Searchlight Mountain Pass closed to Baker, California due to snow. Expect a long delay or use other routes. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy— Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) December 26, 2019
Closures were also in place near Primm on southbound I-15 due to snowy conditions at Cajon Pass. According to Nevada Highway Patrol, CHP was responding to numerous incidents and road closures on the highway.
By about 1 p.m., southbound I-15 at Primm had reopened.
#update I-15 SB at Primm is now open. Safe Travels!!! #drivesafenv #buckleup #eyesontheroad #nhpsocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 26, 2019
RED ROCK, MT. CHARLESTON SHUT DOWN
Red Rock Canyon tweeted that the scenic drive was also shut down due to snow and ice on the road. The announcement was about about 12:15 p.m.
Officials earlier in the day asked visitors to use caution while driving on State Route 159. Red Rock Canyon officials mentioned that while they couldn't see the red cliffs, they were looking forward to seeing how much snow would stick once the weather cleared.
Mt. Charleston announced on Twitter that the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, located on Kyle Canyon Road near The Resort on Mt. Charleston, would be closed for the rest of the day due to low visibility on the roads.
Due to dangerous road and visibility conditions, the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway is closed for the rest of today. pic.twitter.com/GT9IKJNvzQ— Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) December 26, 2019
According to NHP, all of Mt. Charleston was under travel restrictions. State routes 156, 157 and 158 required snow chains or vehicles with four-wheel drive. Any vehicles that don't have proper equipment will be turned away, NHP said.
Motorists were advised to use caution and expect delays across the board while on the roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.