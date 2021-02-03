LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District will be providing free at-home HIV test kits on Friday.
The distribution, in partnership with the Southern Nevada HIV Awareness Consortium and the Therapeutic Integrated Medical Care Clinic, is in observance of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.
The kits will be distributed on Friday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nucleus Plaza, 916 W. Owens Ave., suite D. COVID-19 mitigation efforts such as masking and social distancing will be enforced.
National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is on Feb. 7. The day aims to create awareness, encourage testing and highlight work being done to reduce HIV rates in African American communities, SNHD said.
The health district's Linkage to Action mobile unit will also be on site to provide HIV testing and resources.
SNHD teams will follow up with those who use the test kits within 24 to 48 hours after the test to determine if further medical care is needed.
Anyone who is interested in getting tested for HIV can visit the Collect2Protect page to order test kits. Kits for gonorrhea and chlamydia are also available, according to SNHD.
For more information, call (702) 617-6313.
