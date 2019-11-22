Flu vaccine, even when just 20% effective, saves tens of thousands of lives

There have been 21 weeks of elevated flu activity reported in the United States during the current 2018-19 flu season, based on data from the weekly flu report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported two additional flu deaths on Friday.

According to the Health District, the deaths were in individuals over the age of 65. No other details were immediately available.

These were the third and fourth flu-related deaths for Clark County.

The first two were reported on Oct. 27 and Nov. 2, according to SNHD.

Influenza B has been the dominant type circulating this flu season. 

