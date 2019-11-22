LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported two additional flu deaths on Friday.
According to the Health District, the deaths were in individuals over the age of 65. No other details were immediately available.
These were the third and fourth flu-related deaths for Clark County.
The first two were reported on Oct. 27 and Nov. 2, according to SNHD.
Influenza B has been the dominant type circulating this flu season.
