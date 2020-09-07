LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wildfires in California have sent smoke into the Las Vegas Valley, prompting a smoke and ozone advisory for Clark County.
Officials said the smoke from the wildfires entered central and southern Nevada. The Department of Environment and Sustainability Division of Air Quality said the smoke is made of dust particles and pollutants that could irritate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation.
Those who are sensitive to air quality conditions should stay inside. Exposure to ground-level ozone can induce coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, officials said.
SMOKE AND OZONE TIPS
- Stay indoors when you smell or see smoke.
- Limit outdoor activity and exertion when ozone levels are elevated – exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you may inhale.
- Keep windows and doors closed. Run your air conditioner inside your house and car. Air conditioning filters out smoke and particles.
- Change your indoor air filters if they are dirty.
- Schedule activities for the morning or evening when ozone levels are usually lower.
- Substitute a less intense activity – walk instead of jog, for example.
- Reduce driving – combine errands into one trip.
- Don’t idle your car engine unnecessarily.
- Use mass transit or carpool.
- Fill up your gas tank after sunset. Try not to spill gasoline when filling up, and don’t top off your tank.
- Keep your car well maintained.
- Consider landscaping that uses less water and gas-powered equipment to maintain.
- Turn off lights and electronics when not in use. Less fuel burned at power plants means cleaner air.
