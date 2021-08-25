LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's Food & Drug Stores is looking to hire 150 people for its new store in Henderson.
Smith's will hold in-person interviews Aug. 26 and 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith's Training Center at 4001 S. Decatur Boulevard, near Flamingo. Those hired would begin work immediately and train in various stores before the opening of the Henderson Marketplace store.
Smith's said it has expedited its hiring process, with new hires starting in an average of 72 hours. Smith's Corporate Affairs Manager Aubriana Martindale said Smith's also offers competitive healthcare and retirement benefits.
Smith's Marketplace is set to open at the Cadence Village Center in December 2021.
For more information about hiring, call (702) 323-7288.
