HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Smith's Food & Drug announced that a former associate "improperly disposed" 12 boxes of pharmacy records at its Henderson location on Sunset Road.
Smith's made the announcement in a press release on Oct. 25. According to the statement, the incident was discovered on Aug. 29, 2019 at the 4600 East Sunset Road store.
The company said the former associate disposed of the records in late July 2019. Approximately 57,600 patient prescriptions were discarded.
"In the course of the investigation of this incident, it was determined that hard copy prescriptions were involved and these records may include a patient’s first name, last name, gender, date of birth, home address, phone number, drug name, prescription number and third-party payor information," Smith's said in the statement.
The records were at least 11-years-old and were thrown away in the store's trash compactor. According to the company, it has not received any indication that the information has been misused as a result the incident.
Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s Food & Drug corporate affairs manager, said the company takes it patients' privacy seriously and will work on creating safeguards to prevent similar incidents.
"Additionally, we are re-educating select associates on our HIPAA policies and procedures, including proper disposal of records," Martindale said. "We sincerely apologize that this incident occurred."
Smith's said as a cautionary measure, patients were asked to review the statements they receive from their health plan.
Customers can contact the company at 1-877-551-7953, or by writing to Kroger's HIPAA Privacy Office at 1014 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202.
