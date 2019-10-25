NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After a woman crashed an R.V. through its front doors, a small fire was reported at the Cannery Casino in North Las Vegas Friday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Oct. 25. The Cannery Casino is located at 2121 East Craig Road, near Lossee Road.
North Las Vegas fire officials said about 50 firefighters responded from North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Clark County responded to the scene. When crews arrived, they noticed a burning odor inside the property, along with some smoke. There was also a strong electrical burning smell.
The Cannery was evacuated and crews started looking for the cause of the fire. According to fire officials, several hundred people were evacuated. Crews narrowed down the location of the fire to an air handler near the restaurants.
An air handler is used to move heat or air conditioning throughout a building. As air handlers get older, they can collect dust and other build-up, becoming possible fire hazards.
As of 4:30 p.m., North Las Vegas fire officials said investigators were still determining if the air handler was the exact cause of the fire, though "the chances seemed pretty good" that it was a motor in the air handler.
Some water was used in putting out the air handling unit, but fire officials said not a significant amount was used. There was also slight water damage to the casino due to one of the sprinklers going off.
According to North Las Vegas fire officials, the casino was closed while crews investigated the fire and restored the sprinkler system. Crews estimated the casino would reopen within an hour or two.
No injuries were reported. North Las Vegas fire officials said the fire was not related to the RV crashed reported earlier.
