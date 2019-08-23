LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department said a small fire broke out during a home economics class at Courtney Middle School on Friday.
Fire officials said firefighters were called to the school campus, located at 5301 East Hacienda Avenue, near South Nellis Boulevard.
When firefighters arrived, they found fire sprinkles had activated over the fire and crews quickly extinguished the flames, CCFD said. The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident.
According to fire officials, no injuries were reported.
Damage estimate costs were not immediately available.
