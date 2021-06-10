LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- To kick off the official start of Summer, the City of North Las Vegas will host its third annual Slides, Rides & Rock and Roll event.
The event will feature a wide array of classic cars, live entertainment and over 20 water slides for all ages.
The event is happening on Sat., June 19 from 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Craig Ranch Regional Park. Admission to the event is free, however, unlimited water slide wristbands will cost $5.
To purchase a wristband, you have until June 18 to visit any of the Craig Ranch Regional Park offices located at 851 W. Lone Mountain Rd.
