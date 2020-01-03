LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District said a sixth person has died from the flu in Clark County this season.
According to the Health District, four people who were 65-years-old or older died this flu season. Two others between the ages of 50 to 64 also died.
As of Dec. 28, 2019, 526 people were hospitalized, with most visits consisting of children under the age of 18.
