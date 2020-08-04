HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A single-car collision has caused traffic delays on North Green Valley Parkway.
At 11:34 a.m., Henderson police responded to a 56-year-old male in a pickup truck that crashed into a light pole on North Green Valley Parkway near Wigwam Parkway.
The driver has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Preliminary impairment and speed are not believed to be factors, police say.
Police advise to expect traffic delays, as two lanes have been closed.
The investigation remains active. Check back for updates.
