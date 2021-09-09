LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Silverton Hotel and Casino is looking to fill several positions throughout its resort, and is hosting a hiring event.
The hiring event is on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Place Las Vegas at Silverton Village (8830 Dean Martin Dr. in Las Vegas).
The resort is looking to fill several jobs, including front desk agents, housekeeping attendants, food runners, cooks, security officers and more. Hiring managers will be on-site and will be making job offers on the spot.
For more details, and to RSVP, click here.
