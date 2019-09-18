LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Shriners Hospital for Children Open said it was offering complimentary admission to police, fire, EMT, active and retired military personnel at the 2019 PGA Tour Event in October.
According to a release from Shriners, two tickets will be offered to police, fire, EMT, active and retired military personnel and National Guard members, and their dependents throughout the tournament.
Additionally, first responders, military personnel and their families were offered complimentary access to the Birdies for the Brave Patriots' Outpost presented from Oct. 3-6, Shrines said.
The PGA Tour Event was scheduled to be held at TPC Summerlin from Oct. 2-6. The course is located at 1700 Village Center Circle, near Summerlin Parkway and North Town Center Drive.
Complimentary food and drinks would be provided.
Tickets for the event could be claimed online or at the gates with a valid ID.
For more information, visit the Shriners' website.
