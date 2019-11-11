LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There's more than 400 kids in foster care system in the state at any given moment, in Clark County its over triple that amount with more 3,500 kids stuck in the system.
Jamaal Moore saw this issue over a decade ago and felt his calling to help.
"It took me to time to really sit back and evaluate what I had going on around me to know that I was the perfect candidate. Not so much a 'perfect' candidate but can I provide for a child and be able to help a child succeed," Moore said.
Having two children of his own Moore felt he needed to help more children, so he began fostering kids.
"I had two of my own, and I never thought that I would be fostering 36 children over 10 years," Moore said.
Moore wanted to help kids heal, he said he saw so many children broken and hurting. He wanted to not fix them but help them get out of that dark place.
As Nevada's population grows, so does the need for more foster parents.
"If we look at this as a preventative measure instead of being reactive to the situation we can help preserve families and strengthen families before children come into foster care," Moore said.
Moore is currently not a foster parent. He's been working at Olive Crest, a nonprofit in the Las Vegas Valley which provides prevention services for at risk families.
Olive Crest strives to help families get help before a child needs to go into foster care.
"Right now, foster care is what I would call a crisis. There are more kids in foster care than families that are available to help them," Olive Crest regional program director Caitlin Basye said.
Most foster kids are in Southern Nevada since Clark County has a bulk of the state's population.
Olive Crest helps license foster families, reunify families and educate those on the fence of becoming a foster family.
"There is something that you are able to do to help our kids and family. You may not be ready to be a foster families right now. You may not be able to be a safe family, but there is something you can do," Basye said.
Basye suggests volunteering at Olive Crest or donating goods to families in need.
