LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The death toll for the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017 is officially 60.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo made the announcement during a Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony Thursday marking the third anniversary of the shooting.
“There has been some controversy, two additional individuals that lost their lives as a result of 1 October, and our failure to recognize those individuals," Lombardo said. "I think it's important that we recognize those individuals today, and to bring the number of 58 to 60. That will be the number moving forward as of today.”
The official death toll had stayed at 58 since 2017.
Kimberly Gervais died as a result of her injuries from the shooting, the San Bernardino's Sheriff's Office said in August. At the time, LVMPD said they would not adjust the official death count and would not comment on the death.
In September, Samanta Arjune's death was ruled a homicide from the Oct. 1 shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.