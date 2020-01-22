LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local organization is offering the public an opportunity to honor those who lost their lives in a December fire in downtown Las Vegas.
SHARE Village will host a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday for the victims of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire. The service will be at Veterans Village 2, 50 N. 21st St. in Las Vegas.
Six people were killed in the early morning fire Dec. 21. Thirteen people were taken to the hospital, including five in critical condition, LVFR said at the time. Two pet cats and a dog were also killed in the fire, and one dog was rescued.
Share Village, the American Red Cross and the City of Las Vegas' Office of Emergency Management assisted the 50 people displaced by the fire.
