LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Share Village Las Vegas is extending its food pantry to seven days a week to service and provide emergency food to support those affected by COVID-19 furloughs and layoffs.
The change in hours is a result of an overwhelming number of requests for support as the corona-virus has continued to evolve, the organization said in a news release. Share Village said its food pantry will remain open without interruption until further notice.
“The extensive number of layoffs and furloughs of our gaming and hospitality industry workers has presented a much greater need than anticipated in Las Vegas. We have seen a 500% increase in food and nutrition requests in the past week. We are here to serve the Las Vegas community in any way we can. That includes services for Veteran and Seniors as needed.” said SHARE Village Las Vegas founder Arnold Stalk.
Share Village said its food rescue program will continue without interruption as well. The organization's food rescue program allows SHARE Village to collect food rescue items utilizing its fleet of emergency food service trucks each night including nightly pick-ups from participating Starbucks locations, hotel/casino partners and grocers in Las Vegas.
Share Village Las Vegas is the only non-profit charitable organization in Las Vegas to offer 24/7/365 emergency and crisis intervention services, the release said
Share Village's food pantry is located at 50 North 21st Street.
